Kolar: At a time when the nation is faced with a terrible health crisis, citizens across India are doing their bit to extend a helping hand to those in need. One of the worst affected by the Covid-lockdown are the migrant workers and labourers who have been struggling to make ends meet due to job losses.

Moved by their plight, many people have come forward to provide them food and shelter. However, two brothers in Karanataka’s Kolar did the unthinkable and sold their 30*40 plot of land, they owned in the town, for 25 lakhs to feed the underprivileged people. Who would have thought of such a enormous gesture!

With the money, they bought groceries and other essentials and have been diligently delivering food and ration at the doorsteps of poor people to keep them from venturing out in the open.

Tajamul Pasha, one of the brothers, told Deccan Herald, Isolation is key in the fight against COVID-19. Poor people venture outside if they don’t get food. The ideal way to keep them inside their houses is by supplying groceries and food at their doorstep.

Left as orphans at a tender age, Tajamul and Muzamil relocated to Kolar with their grandmother and had to give up their education after Class IV to earn a living.

“A kind-hearted man gave us a house near the masjid in Gauripet. Hindus, Muslims, a Sikh family and several others gave us food those days. Religion and caste were never a barrier. What brought us together was humanity and we are now attending the call of humanity,” Tajamul said.

Seeing their dedication and selfless service, many people have now come forward to join hands with them. So far, the two brothers have delivered free groceries to over 2,800 families, covering around 12,000 people.

Hats off to them!