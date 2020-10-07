In order to honour those who lost their lives to the deadly Covid-19, survivors and families of the victims placed 20,000 empty chairs on the lawn opposite the White House on October 4. Also Read - Trump Claims 'COVID-19 Less Lethal Than Flu'; Facebook, Twitter Swing to Action
The remembrance ceremony was organised by COVID Survivors for Change, a group of COVID-19 survivors and families of victims which declared Sunday as National Day of Remembrance for those who succumbed to the virus.
Each empty chair on display represented 10 lives lost, a local website said. At the event, attendees narrated stories of the people that they have lost due to COVID-19.
The image was shared by a user DJ Koessler along with a caption that read, “Today is National COVID-19 Day of Remembrance. 20,000 empty chairs on the Mall to honour the 209,000+ lives lost. All within eyesight of the White House.”
“The National COVID-19 Remembrance will unite Americans to honor the dead and call on leaders to do more,” the National Covid Remembrance website says.
The heartbreaking image of the empty seats remembering the lives lost has gone viral on social media and has made people emotional.
One user wrote, ”To all of the families who have suffered greatly or lost loved ones from this virus, I am sincerely sorry for what you have gone through.”