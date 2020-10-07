In order to honour those who lost their lives to the deadly Covid-19, survivors and families of the victims placed 20,000 empty chairs on the lawn opposite the White House on October 4. Also Read - Trump Claims 'COVID-19 Less Lethal Than Flu'; Facebook, Twitter Swing to Action

The remembrance ceremony was organised by COVID Survivors for Change, a group of COVID-19 survivors and families of victims which declared Sunday as National Day of Remembrance for those who succumbed to the virus.

Each empty chair on display represented 10 lives lost, a local website said. At the event, attendees narrated stories of the people that they have lost due to COVID-19.

The image was shared by a user DJ Koessler along with a caption that read, “Today is National COVID-19 Day of Remembrance. 20,000 empty chairs on the Mall to honour the 209,000+ lives lost. All within eyesight of the White House.”

Today is National COVID-19 Day of Remembrance. 20,000 empty chairs on the Mall to honor the 209,000+ lives lost. Each representing one of those empty seats at the kitchen table @JoeBiden talks about. All within eyesight of the White House. pic.twitter.com/2urcOUmJef — DJ Koessler (@DJKoessler) October 4, 2020

“The National COVID-19 Remembrance will unite Americans to honor the dead and call on leaders to do more,” the National Covid Remembrance website says.

The heartbreaking image of the empty seats remembering the lives lost has gone viral on social media and has made people emotional.

One user wrote, ”To all of the families who have suffered greatly or lost loved ones from this virus, I am sincerely sorry for what you have gone through.”

Here are other reactions: 😢💔 so much heartbreak, so much pain. It all could’ve been so different. Sending you love and strength America. — Jayme ✪ (@thejaymex) October 4, 2020 13 of those chairs belong to people I cared about and loved. Meanwhile, Trump is taking joy rides around Walter Reed to wave at his fans while endangering the lives of the Secret Service. It's all just infuriating. I guess I'm stuck in the "angry" stage of grief. — #ElevenThree4RBG (@DebbieinPHX) October 4, 2020 So true @missmcqu . We lost my mom to Covid. This felt like a real tribute and acknowledgment of our lost dear ones. I cried with sorrow and felt relief at the same time. I'm sure I speak for a lot of families who would say 'We feel heard in our loss." — Tyler (@ghtyler1) October 4, 2020 Thank you so much. Just cried my way through this thread. We lost my mom to Covid in a nursing home. They couldn't get the proper PPE equipment while Trump sat on his hands. Thanks for the sweet comment.❤️ — Tyler (@ghtyler1) October 4, 2020

Yes it is. Yet having lost my mom to Covid because the nursing home could not get the proper PPE equipment while Trump sat on his hands, this really felt like such a clean and honoring tribute, as we who have lost a loved one, continue to grieve. I loved it. 💔 — Tyler (@ghtyler1) October 4, 2020