Kyiv: Shocking images of a Ukrainian soldier who survived Russian captivity have emerged on social media. The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine shared photographs of Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov on Twitter, calling him lucky despite him appearing emaciated and with injuries to his face and right arm. "Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones; in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived Russian captivity," the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine wrote.

"This is how Russia 'adheres' to the Geneva Conventions. This is how Russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism."

Mykhailo Dianov faced four months in the Russian prison camps following the battle of Mariupol but was released in a major prisoner swap this week. Media reports said that Mykhailo Dianov had been moved to the Kyiv Military Hospital where he remains in a serious condition .

Warning: Graphic content

Ukrainian soldier Mykhailo Dianov is among the fortunate ones: in contrast with some of his fellow POWs, he survived russian captivity. This is how russia “adheres” to the Geneva Conventions. This is how russia continues the shameful legacy of Nazism. pic.twitter.com/cJpx7ZWQYo — Defense of Ukraine (@DefenceU) September 23, 2022

In May, Mykhailo Dianov could be seen smiling and flashing a peace sign as he looks tired and unshaven.

Advisor to the Ukrainian foreign ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, said that he was missing four centimetres of bone in one arm. “Treatment and rehabilitation will take a long time now (and more pain),” he added. “That’s all we need to know about captivity.”

According to Kyiv Independent news outlet, Mykhailo Dianov, a soldier of the Ukrainian Azov regiment, was among the 215 prisoners of war exchanged in a prisoner swap on September 21.

Dianov was among the 2,000 soldiers dispatched to seize Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol port city from Russia, but they were defeated and captured in mid-May.