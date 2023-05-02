Home

Viral

Have You Ever Seen A Snake Yawn? Watch It Right Here

Have You Ever Seen A Snake Yawn? Watch It Right Here

There are around 3,000 different species of snakes.

It is about time that we learn about these magnificent reptiles so that instead of fearing and loathing them we learn to live with them in harmony.

Snakes have always fascinated us, and rightly so. They are probably the most feared and dreaded creatures on this planet. In some traditions, they are revered as a deity. With so many stories and folklore around these outstanding reptiles, it is only natural that we are even more curious to learn about them.

Here we are sharing a video that shows a snake yawning with its mouth wide open and it does look scary.

You may like to read

The video is shared by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “Have you ever seen a snake yawn?”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Have you ever seen a snake yawn? pic.twitter.com/zgbYJhtYVs — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) May 2, 2023

That was incredible footage.

Why not share some interesting facts about snakes?

Snakes are shy and secretive, and they don’t go pick fights or just bite anyone as they’re not aggressive or territorial. They attack only to hunt or defend themselves when necessary.

Snakes are mostly solitary, except during mating season.

There are around 3,000 different species of snakes. Roughly 600 of them are venomous, but only about 200 are capable of causing significant injury to or killing humans.

Snake venom immobilises prey and aids in digestion by breaking down flesh.

Snakes smell with their tongue and can even tell which direction a smell is coming from.

Snakes rely on external sources (notably, the sun) to give them energy. Without warmth, snakes don’t have enough energy to digest their food or move.

Snakes don’t have great eyesight. They respond to movement, which scares them.

It is about time that we learn about these magnificent reptiles so that instead of fearing and loathing them we learn to live with them in harmony as this world of ours belongs to every being.

The information about snakes is taken from petaindia.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.