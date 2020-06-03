London: It is now illegal to have sex at home with a person from another household, under a new coronavirus lockdown legislation rolled out by the British Government on Monday. Also Read - Man Accidentally Masturbates In Front of His Colleagues During a Zoom Call, Video Goes Viral

This new measure which is meant to prevent people from socialising (or gathering) with one person from outside of their household in a private space, has drawn massive criticism.

The amendment to the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) Bill states: “No person may participate in a gathering which takes place in a public or private place indoors, and consists of two or more persons. There is a gathering when two or more people are present together in the same place in order to engage in any form of social interaction with each other, or to undertake any other activity with each other.”

Until recently, the person visiting another household was held responsible for the breach of measures, but now, both people involved are liable to be prosecuted under the new law.

“No person may, without reasonable excuse, stay overnight at any place other than the place where they are living,” the law further says.

So starting June 1, anybody who is caught having sex with somebody from outside their household could end up with a criminal record and a fine of £100.

However, only those people with a “reasonable excuse” will be permitted to meet in a private place. The exceptions include sports professionals, people attending funerals, vulnerable persons fleeing a risk of violence, carers, and those with unavoidable work commitments.

The new legislation has riled by Brits, who are now questioning the bizarre policy, while others made jokes mocking it:

Afraid to say this is correct. I can't believe I'm about to tweet this. From tomorrow sex between two (or more) people in a private place who do not live in the same household is a "gathering" between 2 or more people and is therefore illegal. https://t.co/aEiGIoweee pic.twitter.com/b0KZBACSQ4 — Adam Wagner (@AdamWagner1) May 31, 2020

Is England's new sex ban designed to encourage incest?

Because the wording 'Sex outside your household is illegal' would naturally be followed by ‘but we encourage sex within households’.

Am I the only one thinking this? #coronavirus #sexban #StayAlert — Lennon MacEachern-Smith (@lmacec) June 2, 2020

The government: Oh, by the way from now on it’s illegal to have sex with people you don’t live with Me: *sticking to social distancing rules*#SexBan pic.twitter.com/LpYe801C7a — Jacob Wolstenholme* (@jwolst97) June 2, 2020

They've really gone and set out a #sexban? Genuinely thought it was a joke. https://t.co/1eJk0xNTkN — Joanne (@buggerritt) June 2, 2020

Not allowed to have sex with your partner who doesn’t live with you but you are allowed to go to Primark & Ikea #sexban pic.twitter.com/FqRcsoVGUY — 💕Beau 💕 (@Beaujangl) June 2, 2020

the police somehow knowing that im having sex in my underground dungeon during quarantine #sexban pic.twitter.com/pMpFFFF5SM — 𝔂𝓿𝓸𝓷𝓷𝓮 🐸 (@vonneyfa) June 2, 2020

However, Downing Street confirmed that the police do not have the powers to storm into anyone’s home, unless they suspect ‘serious criminal activity’, reports the Mirror.