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He didnt think he would be kissing my a**: Donald Trumps vulgar comment on close friend and ally Mohammed bin Salman: Watch Video

‘He didn’t think he would be kissing my a**’: Donald Trump’s vulgar comment on close friend and ally Mohammed bin Salman: Watch Video

Many users have criticized Trump for employing such language against Mohammed bin Salman.

Many users have argued that the Saudi ruler himself bears responsibility for eliciting such treatment.

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has reportedly used ‘coarse’ language regarding Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A video has surfaced showing Donald Trump speaking at the ‘Future Investment Initiative’ held in Miami. In the video, he remarks that Mohammed bin Salman likely thought he wouldn’t have to flatter him, but now he shows him a great deal of respect. During this exchange, he was observed using a profanity-like term. This has come as a shock as Saudi Arabia and the United States have been extremely close allies for decades.

What Did Trump Say?

In the video circulating on social media, Donald Trump states: “He (Mohammed bin Salman) didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t. And now he has to be nice to me. He better be nice to me. He (Mohammed bin Salman) didn’t think he would have to flatter me. However, now he has to treat me well—and he has to do it. This reflects a shift in Saudi Arabia’s attitude toward Washington. America’s influence has grown even stronger.”

Watch The Video Here

Trump talking about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman: “He didn’t think he would be kissing my ass, he really didn’t. And now he has to be nice to me. He better be nice to me” pic.twitter.com/ILnTU2hI6c — Jackson Hinkle (@jacksonhinklle) March 28, 2026

Mistake To View Me As A Loser: Trump

Donald Trump further added that Mohammed bin Salman had assumed he would conduct himself like a typical, conventional American president. He believed that Trump, too, would be a “loser”—someone under whose leadership the country would be spiralling into the abyss. That did not happen; consequently, he is now compelled to treat me well. “You tell him: he has to do it.”

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This segment of Trump’s speech—in which he makes such remarks regarding Mohammed bin Salman—has gone viral on social media. Many users have criticized Trump for employing such language against Mohammed bin Salman. Conversely, several other users have argued that the Saudi ruler himself bears responsibility for eliciting such treatment.

Trump’s Shifting Statements

Social media users have raised questions regarding Donald Trump’s tendency to frequently alter his statements and to articulate wildly contradictory views concerning the very same individual or issue. Just a few days back, in the context of the Iran conflict, Trump had characterized Mohammed bin Salman as a “warrior” standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the United States. Yet, he is now employing such language to describe him. The US President has repeatedly shifted his stance regarding the war with Iran. On one hand, Trump has threatened that if the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, Iran’s energy facilities will be completely destroyed; yet, on the other hand, he asserts that the United States would remain unaffected by the closure of this waterway.

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