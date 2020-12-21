Needless to say, actor Sonu Sood emerged as a real-life hero and a saviour for millions of workers when the country witnessed the heartbreaking migrant crisis. From there on, Sood has relentlessly helped people throughout the country who reached out to him through social media. Also Read - Sonu Sood, Shraddha Kapoor Become Hottest Vegetarian Celebrities of 2020 By PETA India

Moved by his selfless and humanitarian work amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the locals of Dubba Tanda village in Telangana have now constructed a temple in his honour. The temple with an idol of Sonu Sood was inaugurated on Sunday in the presence of the sculptor and local people. An aarti was performed, while women, dressed in traditional attires, sang folk songs and raised slogans.

Giri Kondal Reddy, a Zilla Parishad member, said Sood has been doing a lot of good work for the public amid the coronavirus pandemic. “As he has attained the place of god by his good deeds, we have built a temple for Sonu Sood. He is a god for us.”

Meanwhile, pictures of the temple have gone viral all over social media:

Telangana: Locals of Dubba Tanda village in Siddipet have constructed a temple to recognize Actor Sonu Sood's philanthropic work. A local says, "He helped so many people during the pandemic. It's a matter of great delight for us that we've constructed his temple." (20.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/XZoj6x55pq — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2020

Ramesh Kumar, who was part of a group that planned the temple, said Sood has helped people across 28 states in the country, and even received an award for his humanitarian acts.

“The way Sonu Sood has been helping people since the lockdown due to the pandemic has not just been recognised by India but the world. He received SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations. So, on behalf of our village, we decided to build a temple for him. Like Gods, prayers will be offered to Sonu Sood too,” he said.

Notably, Sood helped scores of countrymen coming from the underprivileged section by arranging safe road travel for migrants stuck in various parts of the country to reach their native places. He later launched a job portal for the migrant labourers by collaborating with several employment providers.

Earlier, Durga puja committee in Kolkata had also installed a life-size statue of Sonu Sood during Durga Puja to to honour his contributions. His idol had been displayed alongside a bus, which carried migrant labourers to their homes.

Kolkata Durga Pujo Theme…@SonuSood sir statue…proud moment..🙏 ..MAA durga bless u always…Stay happy & safe sir…Durga Pujo Subecha roilo sir Apne k & apnar so-paribaar k 🙏 pic.twitter.com/BztrXguTWh — Stay Home Stay Safe🇮🇳 (@bedanta_10) October 22, 2020

Recently, the actor also mortgaged his properties in Mumbai to raise Rs 10 crore to help the underprivileged, migrant workers and patients who suffer from serious diseases.