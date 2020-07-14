New Delhi: In a controversial claim that has riled up Indians, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday said that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya village of Nepal and not in India as claimed. Also Read - ‘Real Ayodhya Not in India’: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Claims Lord Ram is Nepali Not Indian

“Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” Oli claimed.

He also accused India of cultural encroachment by “creating a fake Ayodhya.” Miffed at such a statement, priests in Ayodhya called him “insane” and challenged him that his government will collapse in a month’s time.

#Nepal PM K P Sharma #Oli says #LordRam is not from India but Ayodhya which is a village in #Nepal and #India is "encroached on our cultural facts" by setting up fake #Ayodhya. India has done cultural encroachment by setting up fake #Ayodhya. #RamMandir #ayodhyarammandir pic.twitter.com/2syHB2faTx — ZAHID ABBAS 🇮🇳 (@abbaszahid24) July 13, 2020

Soon after his ridiculous claims went viral, Indians on social media lashed at him, while many made fun of his comments through memes. Here are some of them:

Brace yourself @realDonaldTrump 😷 The most powerful country with its dynamic and vibrant leader will conquer the entire universe very soon! World domination ka baap😎💪#Nepal #Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/xFhr2gXoL5 — Aditya (@adi_aithal) July 13, 2020

I think PM Oli of Nepal should get a brain checkup…🤔 Because, I am a Muslim, yet I know that Mother Sita was from Nepal and Lord Ram was from Ayodhya. — Sameera Khan (@SameeraKhan1997) July 13, 2020

When I listen that #LordRam belong to Nepal and #Ayodhya is in Nepal not is India.😂#Ayodhya pic.twitter.com/oYTcXAqo8R — Shristi Tiwari (@_shristi_tiwari) July 14, 2020

#KPSharmaOli says real Lord Ram is from nepal..

Every Indian right now 😏😤 pic.twitter.com/PMy7ZfjcnD — Arpit Raj (@itsarpitraj) July 14, 2020

K.P. Oli – Real Ayudhya is in Nepal and Lord Ram is Nepali.

People : How can you say that?

Le Oli: pic.twitter.com/mOuiz9x4yA — The_Beta_Blockers (@BlockersBeta) July 14, 2020

When #Nepal pm say's that Lord Ram is Nepali Le indian goverment :- pic.twitter.com/Tiu3xm8E0j — Avdhesh Soni (@Avdhesh43239007) July 14, 2020

When KP Sharma Oli said Lord Shree Ram is born in Nepal~ pic.twitter.com/vRJPuy0926 — //तत्वमसि// (@lag_gaye_BC) July 14, 2020

Lord Ram was born in Nepal,

Gautam Buddha was born in India, Narendra Modi was born in Uganda , KP Sharma Oli was born in Chennai and I was born in Republic of Wadiya . Game Over 🏳️.#Ayodhya — Anish (@iluvcoding) July 14, 2020

Nepal Prime minister KP sharma Oli claims :

Real #Ayodhya and Lord Ram Mandir was in Nepal not in India.

Meanwhile Indians to oli :- pic.twitter.com/GAurFcCXJ0 — Řočky Bhäí (@dipankarr001) July 14, 2020

His comments come amid a row between the two countries over a revised political map that sees Nepal claim Indian territory. Earlier this month, Nepal stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports hurting the country’s national sentiment.