New Delhi: In a controversial claim that has riled up Indians, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday said that Lord Rama was born in Ayodhya village of Nepal and not in India as claimed. Also Read - ‘Real Ayodhya Not in India’: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli Claims Lord Ram is Nepali Not Indian
“Although real Ayodhya lies at Thori, city in the west of Birgunj, India has claimed that Lord Rama was born there. Due to these continuous claims even we have believed that deity Sita got married to Prince Rama of India. However, in reality, Ayodhya is a village lying west of Birgunj,” Oli claimed.
He also accused India of cultural encroachment by “creating a fake Ayodhya.” Miffed at such a statement, priests in Ayodhya called him “insane” and challenged him that his government will collapse in a month’s time.
Soon after his ridiculous claims went viral, Indians on social media lashed at him, while many made fun of his comments through memes. Here are some of them:
His comments come amid a row between the two countries over a revised political map that sees Nepal claim Indian territory. Earlier this month, Nepal stopped the transmission of all Indian private news channels except Doordarshan, accusing them of airing reports hurting the country’s national sentiment.