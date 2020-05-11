Mumbai: It’s been 12 days since India lost one of its finest and humblest actors, Irrfan Khan and the fact that he is no more with us, has still not sunken in. While the nation is still mourning his death, residents of Maharashtra’s Igatpuri village went one step ahead to pay a fitting tribute to the late actor. Also Read - Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil Shares Another Throwback Video of Late Actor Playing With Cat

In remembrance of the legendary actor and all the good that he did for them, the villagers decided to rename the locality in which Irrfan's weekend home is situated. They have named it Hero-chi-wadi which means the locality of a hero!

As per a News 18 report, Irrfan first arrived in Tringalwadi Fort in Igatpuri a decade ago to buy a plot of land, which was surrounded by a few Adivasi hamlets which lacked basic amenities like healthcare and education.

Seeing the miserable condition, he pitched in for the development of the village and helped transformed many lives. Not just that, he also interacted with the villagers about their problems, participated in their festivals, and regularly donated books, sweaters, computers, and other essential items to the tribal children.

”He was a guardian angel to so many families. He never said no whenever anyone asked for help. Whenever we needed him, he stood by us. He gave us an ambulance, sponsored school structures and books for students,” said Gorakh Bodke, a member of Zila Parishad in Igatpuri.

How can the villagers not reciprocate such selfless love? Despite no movie theatres nearby, the villagers made it a point to watch all his movies, even if it meant traveling 30 km to Nashik. In fact, children and families haven’t missed a single film of the actor.

Though they are still grieving the loss of their guardian angel, the wonderful memories will still be etched in their hearts. Irrfan Khan, who was hospitalized with colon infection, breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29, leaving a void that will never be filled.