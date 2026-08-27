Health hazard: Bengaluru woman quits job over cigarette smoke in office; decision sparks internet debate

A screenshot of a Bengaluru woman’s resignation email has gone viral online, garnering 5.6 million views since she shared it.

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Janhavi Chavada shared a screenshot of her resignation email on X. Image Credit: @JanhaviChavada/X

It is no secret that passive smoking is as dangerous as actively smoking a cigarette. But this went a step further when a Bengaluru employee called it quits over cigarette smoke. The resignation email from the woman citing cigarette smoke as the reason for leaving her job has triggered a discussion online about smoking at workplaces and the effects of second-hand smoke on employees.

Janhavi Chavada shared a screenshot of her resignation email on X, where the post has garnered 5.6 million views. Sharing the screenshot, she wrote, “Resigned from my job yesterday.” She also explained that she had tried to adjust to the smell of cigarettes but eventually found it impossible to continue working in such an environment.

Resigned from my job yesterday ! pic.twitter.com/gdKkA1KZW8 — Janhavi (@JanhaviChavada) August 26, 2026

In the email, she also wrote, “I can’t stand any cigarette smell. I tried to adjust as much as I could but couldn’t.” Janhavi accompanied her resignation email with information on the possible health effects of tobacco smoke exposure. The post noted that even limited exposure to cigarette smoke can irritate the airways and trigger symptoms such as chest discomfort or tightness in some individuals.

Exposure can also irritate the nose, throat, and airways, while some individuals may experience tightening of the muscles surrounding the airways. Such irritation can contribute to muscle tension and increased sensitivity to physical sensations.

Internet reactions

Her resignation drew mixed reactions online. Some people backed her decision to leave a situation that made her uncomfortable, while others questioned whether she should have raised the issue with her management first.

One user said, “I can relate to that. People sometimes deliberately ignore signs. I’ve seen people spit directly in front of a signboard saying, ‘Spitting here is prohibited.’ They put these notices in all the languages residents know, yet people still ignore them. It really bothers me what others consider normal behaviour.”

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Another commented, “You made the right choice for your life, you are like the passive smoker inhaling all that smoke, you are more in danger than the one smoking.”

A third user wrote, “Bold move and a great one! Offices in India should move away from this Western culture and introduce strict no-smoking and no-alcohol policies inside workplaces, including during breaks. No smoking, no alcohol during work hours. Finish work, go home and smoke there.”