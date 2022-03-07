The immensely popular word game Wordle has one only puzzle per day to solve, which might not be enough for avid players. More and more spin-offs of the viral online game are coming up as the internet’s obsession with the game refuses to die. In Wordle, users have to guess a brand new five-letter word every day. Some popular new variations of the game include Quordle, which is basically four games of Wordle in one with more guesses. Octordle – the same again, but with eight grids.Also Read - Shashi Tharoor Easily Cracks Wordle That Had Everyone Scratching Their Heads. Twitter Reacts

Now, a new version of the game is going is trending on Twitter which tests users' music knowledge. Heardle involves people listening to the intro of a song and trying to name it. Players are required to guess a popular, widely-streamed song from the last 10 years using snippets of the track.

How to play Heardle:

Similar to Wordle, there is one game per day in Heardle. You start with a tiny snippet of a song and, with each new clue, these become longer each time. For example, you hear 1 second of the song at the first attempt, 2 seconds for the next, 4 later, followed by 7, 11 and 16.

You only have six guesses to name the song and artist. It’s important to note that you don’t have to make a guess each time – you can simply skip until you think you know the answer.

To play Heardle, click here – https://www.heardle.app/