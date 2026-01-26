Home

Viral

Heart-melting! Swiggy delivery partner teaches daughter between orders, viral video inside

Viral videos create conversations and generate emotional responses. There are times when viral videos remain in people’s minds for a long time. Recently, there was a video online that focused on the struggle and determination of delivery people. The video was posted in July, and it showed a Swiggy delivery person sitting next to an elevator during his work hours, waiting for his next order and teaching his daughter. This short scene highlights how much a working parent will give up each day to work longer hours to be able to afford a better lifestyle for their children. Till now, the short clip has received 170k likes and over 150 comments.

