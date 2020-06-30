Kannauj: In a video that you will wrench your heart out, parents of a one-year-old child were seen grieving his death at a government hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj. Distraught and helpless, the emotional father was seen clinging to the body of his son Anuj who died of a fever after he was brought to the district hospital there for treatment on Sunday night. Also Read - ‘Not Able to Breathe..Bye Daddy’: Hyderabad Man's Last Video Message To Father Before He Dies Of COVID-19 | Watch

The parents have blamed the hospital for his death and alleged in the video that no doctor saw his child. The child’s father, Premchand told ANI, “My child died due to negligence. We had made several requests to the doctors but no one listened to us.”

“No doctor attended to him though we stayed there for around 45 minutes. We were told to go to Kanpur. I am a poor man; I have no money. What can I do,” he is heard saying in the video that has gone viral on social media.

Watch it here (Trigger warning: Distressing footage)

However, Kannauj Chief Medical Officer Dr Krishna Swaroop has denied the charge.

“A resident of Mishripur, Premchand, admitted his son Anuj to the hospital. A child specialist treated the child. But the child died after half an hour of treatment. It is wrong to say that the child was not admitted and that doctors did not attend to him,” he said.

Kannauj’s DM Rakesh Kumar Mishra too reiterated the same, saying, ”I had sought a complete report from Chief Medical Superintendent. As per him the child was serious and admitted to the emergency ward. The doctor examined him but he died within half an hour. He says that prima facie there doesn’t seem to be any negligence.”

Meanwhile, netizens expressed sorrow at the incident and demanded strict action against the hospital: