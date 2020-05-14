Greater Noida: Even in his dying moments, a 60-year-old man was bereft of the love and support of his family due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. What’s more heartbreaking is that his wife, also a coronavirus patient, watched the last rites over a video call from the hospital. Also Read - Call of Duty: Covid-19 Warrior Watches Family Perform His 3-Year-Old Son's Last Rites from Distance

The case happened in Greater Noida on Monday where a 60-year-old man died of cardiac arrest caused by acute respiratory syndrome.

Multiple sources said the couple’s daughter was stuck in Gujarat, while some relatives in Varanasi expressed their inability to travel for the last rites. What’s more tragic is the fact that nobody from the man’s neighborhood in Noida Sector 19 came forward to shoulder the responsibility.

“There was also no support from the district administration or the district health department after which the private hospital where the man was admitted stepped forward and the cremation was held at the CNG crematorium in Noida Sector 94 on Tuesday evening,” a source told PTI.

“It was understandable that his daughter was in Gujarat and relatives in Varanasi so they could not come here immediately due to the lockdown. But the lack of support from the government officials was shocking and irresponsible,” the source added.

With no one coming forward, the hospital and administration authorities performed the last rites with the magistrate present outside the crematorium on Tuesday evening.

The man’s 59-year-old wife watched the last rites on a video call, according to the source.

So far three men, two of them aged 60 and one 62, have died due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, even as the district recorded 436 positive cases of COVID-19 till Wednesday, according to official figures.

(With Agency inputs)