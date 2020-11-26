Needless to say, being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender even in 2020 means living with daily discrimination and rejection. Despite widespread awareness on such topics, sadly, the stigma has still not died down and even children are aware of the harsh reality. Also Read - Celebrating Pride: Google Honours LGBTQ+ Rights Activist Marsha P Johnson With a Colourful Doodle

In one such heartbreaking incident that has left the internet emotional, a gay boy named Will wrote a letter to Santa wanting to know if God loves and supports queer people like him. The boy named Will, penned the note to Santa Claus and mailed it to the North Pole, and it has since gone viral.

A Twitter user says that she found his letter from The United States Postal Service Operation Santa website, and wrote that it broke her heart. Will asks St. Nick if he supports the LGBTQ community, and if he happens to talk to God, whether he can ask him the same thing.

“Dear Santa, do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God, can you tell him I love him, and if he loves me for being gay,” the letter read.

This letter to Santa broke my heart. pic.twitter.com/NWbum1rvaX — Nancy Cruz-Garcia 🇲🇽 (@Nancy_Cruises) November 22, 2020

The letter has left people emotional and also angry at society in general, which still doesn’t accept or understand homosexuality. Many also felt that it is parents’ responsibility to make their kids feel loved no matter what their sexuality is.

One user wrote, ”That is the most heart breaking thing. And the worst part is that if this kid is asking this, then there is a huge chance they might not be receiving the love they need”.

Being queer is hard and being told you don’t belong is even harder as a kid. I hope Will knows he is so loved. From one gay person to another. Santa loves you, God loves you and I love you buddy. Merry Christmas 🎄 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️💚❤️💚❤️ #QueerChristmas #LGBTQ #LGBTQYouth #LoveIsLove https://t.co/J307FdVKcK — 🌈Drew Rizzuti🌈 (@Rizzuti09) November 24, 2020

I will personally fight whoever made this sweet baby think Santa and God don’t love him. https://t.co/nwGtn95Jqu — Christina Ashworth (@findingninaa) November 25, 2020

“And if he loves you for being gay” my heart 😞 I hate how the Church subliminally teaches us that God’s love is conditional. Y’all see what that type of indoctrination does to our children? https://t.co/lDjwPZeEke — maereads (@maereads1) November 24, 2020

I just wanna tell Will that God loves all His children and he ain’t gotta worry about that. Mah heart!😭 https://t.co/wIa90jf4eF — CRLYPNNY (@carlypennyy) November 25, 2020

this world is so fucking broken man, no kid writing a letter to santa should EVER have to feel this way. https://t.co/NbsnhaYPIu — rea 🌈 (@reagannelise) November 24, 2020

Being a queer kid is so difficult 💔 I hope this little boy knows that God does love him no matter what — The Evil Wench (@aLilBitWrOng_) November 23, 2020

This hurts my heart so much. I hope will and all the other little lgbtq+ babies know (and get told) they’re so, so loved. For those who believe in Christianity, yes, God loves you. Don’t believe those who say he doesn’t. 😭🥺 — Ashley (@yelhsawo) November 23, 2020

Notably, United States Postal Service (USPS), runs a special program called the Operation Santa wherein kids from all over America write to Santa about their wishes.