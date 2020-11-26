Needless to say, being lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender even in 2020 means living with daily discrimination and rejection. Despite widespread awareness on such topics, sadly, the stigma has still not died down and even children are aware of the harsh reality. Also Read - Celebrating Pride: Google Honours LGBTQ+ Rights Activist Marsha P Johnson With a Colourful Doodle
In one such heartbreaking incident that has left the internet emotional, a gay boy named Will wrote a letter to Santa wanting to know if God loves and supports queer people like him. The boy named Will, penned the note to Santa Claus and mailed it to the North Pole, and it has since gone viral.
A Twitter user says that she found his letter from The United States Postal Service Operation Santa website, and wrote that it broke her heart. Will asks St. Nick if he supports the LGBTQ community, and if he happens to talk to God, whether he can ask him the same thing.
“Dear Santa, do you support the LGBTQ community and if you can speak to God, can you tell him I love him, and if he loves me for being gay,” the letter read.
Have a look:
The letter has left people emotional and also angry at society in general, which still doesn’t accept or understand homosexuality. Many also felt that it is parents’ responsibility to make their kids feel loved no matter what their sexuality is.
One user wrote, ”That is the most heart breaking thing. And the worst part is that if this kid is asking this, then there is a huge chance they might not be receiving the love they need”.
Here are other reactions:
Notably, United States Postal Service (USPS), runs a special program called the Operation Santa wherein kids from all over America write to Santa about their wishes.