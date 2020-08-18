New Delhi: A devastating video of a man crushing a stray dog under his car did circles on social media platforms on Tuesday after it was tweeted by animal rights activist and BJP MP Maneka Gandhi. Also Read - 'Punjab Will Burn if Sutlej-Yamuna Canal is Built,' Says CM Amarinder Singh Against Harayana's River Water Demand

"This is Gurinder Singh s/o Harbans Singh, village Dandupur, Kapurthala in Punjab. He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain," tweeted Maneka Gandhi earlier today.

The incident was recorded on CCTV camera where a turbaned man in Punjab’s Kapurthala district, allegedly a breeder and seller for dog-fighting rings, was seen entering his car and running over a dog lying on the road.

The dog, crushed to the bones, could be seen getting up in excruciating pain, only to die eventually, leaving a pool of blood behind.

Hours later, Gandhi released a second video of the place where he caged the dogs after using them for fight shows. “At night, he took all these dogs & threw them in the lake behind his house. One dog drowned & the others have been rescued by PFA. This man should go to jail,” she said in her tweet, tagging Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, as well as the state and district police.

Locals in the area called People For Animals (PFA) activists immediately after the incident and an FIR was registered against the accused for animal brutality. Singh was identified from his car registration number as seen on the CCTV footage.

However, he was not found at his home and is still at large.