Tackling a war and a pandemic ever since the six-week ceasefire due to coronavirus outbreak expired, Yemen has been thrown into a disarrayed health system. Yemen, as Arab world's poorest country, is lacking food and medicine supplies since even the United Nations is struggling for funds as its humanitarian appeal for the country fell $1 billion short of what aid agencies needed this month.

With coronavirus surging throughout the country and the conflict between the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia, which is backed by the US, UK and France, has pushed the impoverished country to the verge of famine. It has undoubtedly gutted Yemen's infrastructure while displacing several families and also resulted in widespread malnourishment while shattering the healthcare system.

Pained at the sufferings of the innocents, Twitter poured out its grief on the micro-blogging site as heart-wrenching videos and pictures from Yemen flood the Internet. While one user wrote, "The ongoing conflict in Yemen has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The malnutrition crisis gets worse with every day that the war continues. Half the total population, around 14 million at risk of famine -says #UN. Please save #Yemen (sic)", another tweeted, "#Yemen The enormous damage caused by the American – Saudi aggression against Yemen's right to self determination will remain for generations to come. In Saada, Yemen a Yemeni child is kissing the photos of his siblings taken from him in this unjustifiable and immoral war (sic)."

Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:

The ongoing conflict in Yemen has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The malnutrition crisis gets worse with every day that the war continues. Half the total population, around 14 million at risk of famine -says #UN. Please save #Yemen pic.twitter.com/UdMLwZSKox — Save Yemen (@HerryNapit) June 20, 2020

#Yemen The enormous damage caused by the American – Saudi aggression against Yemen’s right to self determination will remain for generations to come. In Saada, Yemen a Yemeni child is kissing the photos of his siblings taken from him in this unjustifiable and immoral war. pic.twitter.com/St0NYyejzo — °• Ronda (@40_Ronda) June 19, 2020

PEOPLE IN YEMEN ARE STARVING TO DEATH — McBaŋɠ (@TheMcBang) June 20, 2020

The crisis in Yemen is horrific and people are in need of humanitarian aid. I have donated to https://t.co/f0b4fmSBdc and @monarelief https://t.co/Wu2FIlP1X8. Please visit their websites for more information. pic.twitter.com/4qW30R4XWj — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) June 20, 2020

Just remember there is an end to this world. The world has failed yemen pic.twitter.com/RHLZFCQQQl — Tay® (@schwifty1122) June 19, 2020

in case this blows up, yemen is being threatened by extinction. they’re entering they’re 5/6th year of war and its estimated a child dies every 10 minutes due to malnutrition. please read up and donate if you can! help save yemen #YemenCrisis https://t.co/48AcUlZlkf — shormy¹²⁷ ∞ BY HONGJOONG (@ATEEZ1OF1) June 20, 2020

YEMEN IS ON THE VERGE OF EXTINCTION. The UN is calling the situation in yemen “the world’s largest humanitarian crisis” for 100 years, and they cannot obtain basic necessities (food, shelter, and water) to survive. please help and donate! pic.twitter.com/cFhdWDiU4y — ##⁷ ⟭⟬BLM (@DIZZYJOONIE) June 20, 2020

6 million people died in the Holocaust, we still commemorate it to this day. 18.4 MILLION people are dying in Yemen RIGHT NOW. That’s 3 holocausts at once. Saudi is responsible. SILENCE IS COMPLIANCE!!!! — sam (@vvallahisam) June 19, 2020

This is Yemen. People dying of hunger. Be grateful that you gat something to put inside of your stomach at the end of the day pic.twitter.com/cGBXnacCZu — Arsenal ⚽️ (@Asiimwecliffe) June 20, 2020

We pray that Yemen makes it through this political conflict and pandemic without any further loss!