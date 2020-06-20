Tackling a war and a pandemic ever since the six-week ceasefire due to coronavirus outbreak expired, Yemen has been thrown into a disarrayed health system. Yemen, as Arab world’s poorest country, is lacking food and medicine supplies since even the United Nations is struggling for funds as its humanitarian appeal for the country fell $1 billion short of what aid agencies needed this month. Also Read - Viral Videos: TikTokers Twerk-Perform on Protest Chant to Support Black Lives Matter Movement
With coronavirus surging throughout the country and the conflict between the Iran-aligned Houthi movement and Saudi Arabia, which is backed by the US, UK and France, has pushed the impoverished country to the verge of famine. It has undoubtedly gutted Yemen's infrastructure while displacing several families and also resulted in widespread malnourishment while shattering the healthcare system.
Pained at the sufferings of the innocents, Twitter poured out its grief on the micro-blogging site as heart-wrenching videos and pictures from Yemen flood the Internet. While one user wrote, "The ongoing conflict in Yemen has created the worst humanitarian crisis in the world. The malnutrition crisis gets worse with every day that the war continues. Half the total population, around 14 million at risk of famine -says #UN. Please save #Yemen (sic)", another tweeted, "#Yemen The enormous damage caused by the American – Saudi aggression against Yemen's right to self determination will remain for generations to come. In Saada, Yemen a Yemeni child is kissing the photos of his siblings taken from him in this unjustifiable and immoral war (sic)."
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here:
We pray that Yemen makes it through this political conflict and pandemic without any further loss!