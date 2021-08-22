Noida: On Sunday, around 168 evacuees from Afghanistan landed at the Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad and among there were at least two infants and several children. And now a very heartwarming video of an infant in the arms of the mother while a small girl (presumably the older sister) prances around the seated people planting kisses on the baby is earning lots of love and praises online. The video was shared by news agency ANI on its Twitter handle and is now going viral across social media platforms now.Also Read - 'This is Why CAA Was Necessary', Says Union Minister Hardeeep Puri Citing Afghanistan Crisis | Key Points

WATCH the HEARTFELT video here: Also Read - China, Pakistan Call For Recognising Taliban: Experts Warn of Future Losses, US Ire on Beijing, Islamabad

#WATCH | An infant was among the 168 people evacuated from Afghanistan’s Kabul to Ghaziabad on an Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft pic.twitter.com/DoR6ppHi4h — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2021

Also Read - Pakistan Suspends International Flights From Kabul Airport Citing THIS Reason

In the background of the video, a woman can also be heard speaking about the stress they have been through for the past seven days – since the Taliban took over into Kabul, creating a worrisome situation as thousands of locals and foreign nationals rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport to flee the war-torn country.

In pictures tweeted by the spokesperson of the ministry of external affairs (MEA) earlier on Sunday morning, two women were earlier seen cradling babies in their arms as they queued up to board the special IAF repatriation flight to Delhi from Kabul.

Evacuation continues!

IAF special repatriation flight with 168 passengers onboard, including 107 Indian nationals, is on its way to Delhi from Kabul. pic.twitter.com/ysACxClVdX — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 22, 2021

India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back.

A total of 168 people, including 107 Indians and 23 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were flown from Kabul to Hindon airbase near Delhi in a C-17 heavy-lift military transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Another group of 87 Indians and two Nepalese nationals were brought back in a special Air India flight from Dushanbe, a day after they were evacuated to the Tajikistan capital in an IAF 130J transport aircraft, officials said. Separately, 135 Indians, who were earlier evacuated from Kabul to Doha in the last few days by the US and NATO aircraft, were flown back from the Qatari capital city to Delhi on a special flight, they said.

The group of 168 people, who were evacuated from Kabul, included Afghan lawmakers Anarkali Honaryar and Narender Singh Khalsa and their families, people familiar with the evacuation mission said.