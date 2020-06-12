Sky is the limit for Kozhikode’s new District Collector, Sreedhanya Suresh. Last year, she became the first tribal woman from Kerala to have cracked the civil service exam and as she took charge on Friday, Twitter flooded her with congratulatory messages. Also Read - Twitter Tells Karnataka's Authority for Advance Rulings to Take Its 'Hands Off Porotta' After 18 Percent GST Ruling on Flatbread
Setting an example of empowerment of the tribal community as well as women across the country, Sreedhanya Suresh was lauded for having come a long way. While one user wrote, “Heartiest congratulations! Kerala shines, again! Sreedhanya Suresh, first tribal woman to crack civil service examination, assumed charge as assistant collector, Kozhikode (sic)”, another tweeted, “Proud moment for Kerala. Sreedhanya Suresh, first tribal woman to crack civil service examination, assumed charge as assistant collector, Kozhikode (sic)” and yet another lauded, “Yes! She is Kerala’s first tribal UPSC winner to join as Kozhikode assistant collector Braving all odds, Sreedhanya Suresh, the first tribal woman from Kerala cracked the civil service examination (sic).” Also Read - Gulabo Sitabo Twitter Review: Amitabh Bachchan is Undisputed King And There's no One Like Ayushmann Khurrana, Say Audience
Check out Twitter’s reaction on the news here: Also Read - 'Terf' Becomes The Most Searched Query on Google After JK Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets, Here's What it Means
After her return from Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussorie, Suresh was under quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram for two weeks. She hails from the Kurichiya tribal colony Idiyamvayal, near Pozhuthana in Wayanad.