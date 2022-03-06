New Delhi: The situation in Ukraine remained tense over Russian attack as economic pressure on Moscow intensified and diplomats shuttled around Europe to try to end the war. As the shelling in Ukranian cities continued, many around the world rallied their support for Kyiv. Several countries and establishments announced sanctions against Russia while many found ways to help Ukraine through donations and other means.Also Read - 1st Test: Ravindra Jadeja Stars as India Thrash Sri Lanka By An Innings And 222 Runs, Take 1-0 Lead

In a show of solidarity for Ukraine, many booked Airbnb rooms with no intention of staying there to donate money to the residents. Even as they can't visit Ukraine, many social media users shared how they booked Airbnbs to help the residents.

It all started when a Twitter user with over 11.7k subscribers posted the initiative to help the Ukranians. "Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving," the caption of Twitter post read.

Many on social media said it was “heartwarming” to see such an initiative and called it a “lovely” idea.

Yesterday I shared an idea to support Ukraine by booking rooms for rent on AirBNB. 24 hours later, 100's of people are booking AirBnBs in Ukraine as a way to send immediate monetary assistance to people in hard-hit areas. The messages in response from the hosts are so moving pic.twitter.com/ai2Je8VKCt — IG: @quentin.quarantino (@quentquarantino) March 3, 2022

I booked today – my host sent me photos of her children in the basement and said ‘we will never forget your kindness’ I wept #ukraine pic.twitter.com/l8OR1Bj5F3 — Hilary Mak (@hilarydmak) March 3, 2022

Also here is my first booking. I’ve since booked two more 🙂 https://t.co/kaNkKkM4S6 — Jessica Langer, PhD (@DrJessicaLanger) March 4, 2022

On Day 11 of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russian troops shelled encircled cities and a pro-Russian official said safe-passage corridors would open again for residents of the besieged port city of Mariupol.

The number of Ukrainians forced from their country increased to 1.5 million and the Kremlin’s rhetoric grew, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. He likened the West’s sanctions on Russia to “declaring war”.