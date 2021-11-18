Srinagar: A senior police officer is winning hearts online after he came to the rescue of an elderly man, who was looted by burglars. According to a PTI report, 90-year-old Abdul Rehman, a roadside ‘channa’ seller in the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar was robbed of his personal savings by burglars on Saturday. The robbers thrashed Rehman, who lives alone, and took away Rs 1 lakh which he had kept with him for the fear of misplacing it. He had saved the money for his last rites.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Offer Free Vodka Shots to Passengers at Airport Security | Watch
Moved by his ordeal, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Chaudhary chipped in to help the elderly man. The police officer gave Rehman Rs 1 lakh from his own pocket which brought a smile to the vendor’s face.
“Sometimes it takes time to catch the culprits. I saw his face in the video and decided to help him. Money is not a big problem even iPhone costs more than a lakh but for him, it was his life savings that were lost,” SSP Sandeep told The Kashmir Monitor.
“In fear of misplacing the amount, the old man always carries his savings along with him. He had savings of one lakh sixty thousand rupees which he divided into two and kept one lakh in one pocket and 60 thousand in another pocket. Robbers snatched one lakh rupees from him. Saving such an amount by selling nuts on the roadside is a big thing. I felt bad after knowing this incident.” he added.
Meanwhile, the heartwarming gesture is being lauded on social media.
“The gesture of a police officer paying a robbed, old man from pocket is a unique and a noble gesture. Great work. @Sandeep_IPS_JKP,” Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said.
As per reports, an FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway to catch the culprits.