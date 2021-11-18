Srinagar: A senior police officer is winning hearts online after he came to the rescue of an elderly man, who was looted by burglars. According to a PTI report, 90-year-old Abdul Rehman, a roadside ‘channa’ seller in the Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar was robbed of his personal savings by burglars on Saturday. The robbers thrashed Rehman, who lives alone, and took away Rs 1 lakh which he had kept with him for the fear of misplacing it. He had saved the money for his last rites.Also Read - Viral Video: 2 Women Offer Free Vodka Shots to Passengers at Airport Security | Watch

Moved by his ordeal, Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Chaudhary chipped in to help the elderly man. The police officer gave Rehman Rs 1 lakh from his own pocket which brought a smile to the vendor’s face.

“Sometimes it takes time to catch the culprits. I saw his face in the video and decided to help him. Money is not a big problem even iPhone costs more than a lakh but for him, it was his life savings that were lost,” SSP Sandeep told The Kashmir Monitor.

“In fear of misplacing the amount, the old man always carries his savings along with him. He had savings of one lakh sixty thousand rupees which he divided into two and kept one lakh in one pocket and 60 thousand in another pocket. Robbers snatched one lakh rupees from him. Saving such an amount by selling nuts on the roadside is a big thing. I felt bad after knowing this incident.” he added.

Meanwhile, the heartwarming gesture is being lauded on social media.

Good of @SrinagarPolice and @Sandeep_IPS_JKP to give Rs one lakh to Abdul Rehman, 90 till the time money is retrieved from burglars who looted Rs 1 lakh from Channa seller's home. Rehman sells snacks at Bohrikadal and lives alone. He had kept hard earned money for his last rites. pic.twitter.com/CW8nAlyZMb — Mufti Islah (@islahmufti) November 14, 2021

“The gesture of a police officer paying a robbed, old man from pocket is a unique and a noble gesture. Great work. @Sandeep_IPS_JKP,” Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said.

The gesture of a police officer paying a robbed, old man from pocket is a unique and a noble gesture. Great work. @Sandeep_IPS_JKP — Sajad Lone (@sajadlone) November 14, 2021

Great gesture. Keep up the good work. God bless you @Sandeep_IPS_JKP https://t.co/kWPKTF8rzY — STUCK HERE (@sarmadfayaz1) November 14, 2021

Appreciative decision by Srinagar police & @Sandeep_IPS_JKP towards the old aged Channa seller to assist him with the money of one lakh that was looted from his home. Abdul Rehman had saved the laborious money for his last rites; he sells snacks and lives all alone! Salute sir pic.twitter.com/FL0tXvoUWB — Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri (@Parvaiz_Qadri) November 14, 2021

Sad to know tht Abdul Rehman wz robbed off his savings worth ₹1L. @SrinagarPolice & @Sandeep_IPS_JKP hv done ryt thing to offer relief coz he wud b no more till the robbers wud b caught. As i clicked a pic he had said “ yini mey kinak” (plz don’t sell me) https://t.co/u3UF2jJH3f — riyaz masroor (@riyaz_masroor) November 15, 2021

As per reports, an FIR has been registered and the investigation is underway to catch the culprits.