Viral Pics: In a heart-warming initiative, window cleaners turned into superheroes while working, to cheer up the kids being treated at a hospital in Canada. With a mission to spread joy and smiles, a team of window cleaners dressed up in superhero costumes for the young patients in a children hospital. The cleaners were seen in the costumes of the Hulk, Thor, Spider-Man, Batman and Iron Man. In pictures that have gone viral, heroes showed up at the windows of kids’ rooms while parents were seen carrying their kids to show them their favourite characters.Also Read - Viral Video: Crocodile Faces Off Against Python Then Sneakily Attacks. Watch Who Wins

A Twitter page called Goodable shared the pictures and wrote, “Every year, window cleaners at this hospital in Canada dress up as superheroes. This is the end result.” Also Read - Viral Video: Drunk Man Climbs The Stage During BJP Event in Bihar's Bettiah | Watch

WINDOW CLEANERS TURN SUPERHEROES TO CHEER UP KIDS: WATCH VIDEO

Every year, window cleaners at this hospital in Canada dress up as superheroes. This is the end result. 🇨🇦 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Guobd3uNXV — Goodable (@Goodable) September 29, 2022

The window cleaners also carried posters with encouraging words and posed with the ill kids. Elisha Alarios, daignosed with Haemophilia at just 4 months old, told CTV News that she was fascinated to see her favourite superheroes climb down the building. His father, David Alarios, said that the child mustered a lot of strength and inspiration from these comic heroes. He added that it helped the girl through some infusions.