Heavily Wounded Female Deer Makes Miracle Recovery In Thane, Released Into Wild

Female Sambar Deer: A heavily wounded juvenile Sambar rescued by the Maharashtra Forest Department from Tokawade village in Khed Forest Range was treated by veterinary experts at Wildlife SOS. The sambar deer was under the NGO’s care for over six months and made a tremendous recovery.

In January 2023, the Maharashtra Forest Department rescued a juvenile Sambar deer from Tokawade village in Khed Forest Range, located in Thane district of Maharashtra. The Sambar was brought by the forest department for treatment at the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre located in Junnar.

Upon initial assessment, the deer was found to be a female, estimated to be nine months old. A closer examination revealed that the Sambar was covered with wounds, along with a fracture on her right forelimb. The wounds were a result of suspected dog bites and the fracture was caused due to a possible collision. Determined to provide the Sambar a second chance in the wild, the team put in indefatigable efforts to treat the deer.

The Wildlife SOS veterinary team realised that the health of the animal could have been risked had the animal been kept under anesthesia.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “We first took the help of fibreglass plaster but did not get the desired result. That is why a minor surgery was performed to treat the Sambar and she was kept under post-surgery observation for a few months to assess whether the deer was able to walk or not.”

Months of extensive treatment and observation eventually paid off and the Sambar made a remarkable recovery. The next step was to ensure that the deer returned safely to the wild, where it could thrive. The Wildlife SOS team and the forest department recently found a suitable habitat for the release and watched as the deer walked once again.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “It gives us nothing but pure joy to help the deer get back on her feet and enable her to embrace freedom. It shows how dedicatedly our veterinary team worked for the Sambar’s recovery. And this is the third treatment and release in Maharashtra this year, after we helped an injured Shikra bird and a Chinkara return to the wild earlier.”

Pradip Roundhal, Range Forest Officer, Khed said, “After we found the deer injured, we brought her to the Manikdoh Centre for treatment. The Sambar’s encouraging recovery was a positive sign, and we were thrilled to oversee the animal’s eventual release back into the wild.”

