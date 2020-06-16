Bhubaneswar: The pandemic has upended the world like never before with poor and underprivileged people hit the hardest while grappling with poverty and hunger. Also Read - Odisha Man Kills His Aunt on Suspicion of 'Practicing Witchcraft', Enters Police Station With Her Severed Head

One such case of helplessness and desperation has surfaced from Odisha where a 70-year-old elderly woman was forced to drag her 100-year-old bedridden mother on a cot to the nearby bank to withdraw pension money of Rs 1,500.

The bank had allegedly asked for physical verification of the 100-year-old beneficiary and refused to release the pension without it, forcing the woman to take such a step.

The incident came to light after a video of the woman dragging her bedridden mother on a cot to a bank in Odisha’s Nuapada district went viral on social media. Watch the video here:

An elderly woman had to drag her 100-year-old mother on a cot to the Bank , at Nuapada District of Odisha, as officials refused access to her Jan Dhan Yojana account without physical verification.The incident took place three days back but videos viral on Saturday pic.twitter.com/gJ5MBPR8jQ — kalpataru ojha (@Ojha_kalpataru) June 14, 2020

Thw woman named Punjimati Dei has alleged that bank manager Ajit Pradhan asked her to bring her bedridden mother Labhe Baghel to the bank.

“I went to the bank several times in the last three months and requested the bank official to release the pension amount. However, the official informed that they would release the pension if I bring my mother to the branch,” she said.

Notably, her mother is an account holder under Jan Dhan Yojana of the Central government. The Centre had announced Rs 500 monthly assistance for women Jan Dhan bank account holders from April to June in view of the COVID-19 situation.

After the video went viral, the district administration official said that the woman reached the bank with her mother before the manager could visit her home for verification.