Jamshedpur: Not many know, July 16 is celebrated as ‘World Snake Day’ every day to raise awareness about the different types of snake species and the important role they play in maintaining ecological balance. However, one such celebration in Jamshedpur turned bizarre as a group of snake catchers celebrated the day by cutting a cake and forcibly tried to feed it to snakes. Also Read - Nag Panchami 2020: When is it Celebrated And What is The Significance of Worshipping Snakes

A video of the act has gone viral on social media, in which a woman with a team of snake rescuers is seen cutting a chocolate cake and then offering it to the reptiles.

”Yeh cake khaskar saanpo ke liye hai isiliye humne unhe pehle cake khiyala. Saanpo ne bhi humara samman rakha aur unhone us cake ko khaya,” the woman says in the video.

To celebrate #WorldSnakeDay2020 they cut a cake and even fed some to the snake and were so happy abt it.

If these r snake rescuers thn they are more dangerous for snakes.

This Video wch is viral seems to b frm Jharkhand@Saket_Badola @rameshpandeyifs @Kedarsbhide @ParveenKaswan pic.twitter.com/r5sVmZL8VN — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) July 17, 2020

As the video started doing the rounds on Twitter, many users slammed the rescuers for their ignorance and insensitivity and dubbed the act as stupid.

Unbelievable #cruelty meted out on poor mute reptile who must b in terrible pain.these ignorant people must be fed things they don’t eat to realise the snakes suffering.#snakes are farmers best friends and for gods sake leave them alone #jaihind #WorldSnakeDay #WorldSnakeDay2020 https://t.co/WZI9nNsuAN — Sujay kantawala (@sujay_kantawala) July 17, 2020

Wtf is this?! Snake rescuers are expected to be responsible enough to educate citizens on misconceptions about snakes… What does one say when they themselves behave like this? @JharkhandVan https://t.co/AckpMV5ItR — Aditya Panda (@AdityaPanda) July 17, 2020

It's actually foolish and also worrying. Trying to find details…will surely share it with you….Thanks much. — Virat A Singh (@tweetsvirat) July 17, 2020

Wtf ? Ignorant or nonchalant ? — Raj (@RajRajeshv30) July 17, 2020

I just hope that we find these "Rescuers" and rescue those snakes. — Yash Dabholkar (@yashdabholkar) July 17, 2020

This is a height of stupidness. Has anyone ever seen animals celebrating birthday

Are we not encroaching in thier lives? — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) July 17, 2020

Stupidity comes in many guises. https://t.co/fZ2z2jWNDm — Tulsi Foundation (@TulsiF) July 17, 2020

This team of snake catchers protects the locals from the five venomous snakes found in the city including Common Krait, Banded Krait, and Viper.

Notably, there are over 3,458 species of snakes in the world of which only around 600 are venomous. These reptiles face threats from illegal poaching, habitat destruction, disease, over-harvesting, and even climate change.