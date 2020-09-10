In complete disregard of Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms, joggers and morning walkers in Gujarat’s Vadodara were seen celebrating the re-opening of gardens and parks by bursting crackers. Also Read - Inclined Studio Leading The Top Row in Architectural Photography

Well, irony died a thousand deaths, as these so-called fitness enthusiasts had no qualms in polluting the air with crackers and creating noise. More so, even though some of them wore masks, no one was seen following the social distancing norms. Also Read - As Iran Reopens Schools, Students Sit in Plastic Tents to Maintain Social Distancing; Picture Goes Viral

“Joggers and morning walkers at Sayaji Baug garden celebrate as gardens and parks reopen in Vadodara following Municipal Corporation’s order. #COVID19,” read the caption by ANI. Also Read - Gujarat: Fire Breaks Out at COVID Ward of SSG Hospital in Vadodara

Watch the video:

#WATCH Gujarat: Joggers and morning walkers at Sayaji Baug garden celebrate as gardens and parks reopen in Vadodara following Municipal Corporation's order. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/LqmFHWnV6v — ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Manu users reacted to the video and were appalled at the negligence and carelessness of people. People slammed them saying that it’s because of these Covidiots that Covid-19 cases are still rising:

Yaaayyy now we will breathe Fresh Air in Parks and Gardens….

Let’s Pollute it 😀 — 𝔐𝔲𝔩𝔲𝔫𝔡 𝔦𝔫𝔣𝔬 (@mulund_info) September 10, 2020

Are kaise moorkh loag hai yeh, morning walk par aaye hai health ke.liye and yeh nahi maloom ki fresh air bhi health ka part hai Koi sensible loag kyon nahi mil rahe hai desh ko,jab raja ki moorkh ho toh praja bhi moorkh ho jati hai — Vijju (@vijju_truth) September 10, 2020

Better health Chahiye ?

Haan sir iske liye hi toh jogging karne aaye hai

Acha….fir pathake jalake air pollution krke health nahi kharab ho rhi ? 😂 — 🏏 (@desirobelinda) September 10, 2020

Hoshiyar log🤦🏻‍♂️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

Dimag hi nahi hai bhai logo me aajkalz — Amol Dubey (@imamoldubey) September 10, 2020

Wth! Wahh.. look at the way the very first day on the reopening of the park was effectively used in what direction? Polluting the morning fresh atmosphere with loud noise and smoke..😠 — Manoj (@myselfmkn) September 10, 2020

And who gonna clean this mess now, swachh bharat ??? , the pollution these geniuses mixed with the garden's oxygen. 🙄 Corona ki toh chalo waise hi care koi kar nahi raha 😑😑😑😑 — Manisha Gupta (@Manidmg12) September 10, 2020

This is the reality of current India, look at these people instead of maintaining social distancing and encouraging people to do the same they are bursting crackers and causing air pollution also. Don't know when will we get a common sense. Real shame#StaySafe — Suraj Singh Rawat (@srjrwt92) September 10, 2020

Covidiots!!! Irony dekho, jogging karne aye hain aur patakhe chala rahe hain. — Himanshu Yadav 🇮🇳 (@himanshuyd) September 10, 2020

What apalling behaviour !! Then none of these people have any right to question increase in numbers. Don't they see they are not following Social Distancing and other guidelines @CMOGuj @narendramodi — Shalini (@Shalshandle) September 10, 2020

However, such a display of stupidity is not new. On Tuesday, a huge ‘Kalash Yatra’ was organised by Bhartiya Janata Party in Indore on Tuesday to honour Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat.

Flouting social distancing guidelines, a large number of people were seen on the streets, without a face mask.