In complete disregard of Covid-19 guidelines and social distancing norms, joggers and morning walkers in Gujarat's Vadodara were seen celebrating the re-opening of gardens and parks by bursting crackers.
Well, irony died a thousand deaths, as these so-called fitness enthusiasts had no qualms in polluting the air with crackers and creating noise. More so, even though some of them wore masks, no one was seen following the social distancing norms.
"Joggers and morning walkers at Sayaji Baug garden celebrate as gardens and parks reopen in Vadodara following Municipal Corporation's order. #COVID19," read the caption by ANI.
Manu users reacted to the video and were appalled at the negligence and carelessness of people. People slammed them saying that it’s because of these Covidiots that Covid-19 cases are still rising:
However, such a display of stupidity is not new. On Tuesday, a huge ‘Kalash Yatra’ was organised by Bhartiya Janata Party in Indore on Tuesday to honour Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Tulsi Silawat.
Flouting social distancing guidelines, a large number of people were seen on the streets, without a face mask.