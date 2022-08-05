Trending News: Popular beer brand Heineken has launched the world’s first shoes filled with beer called the ‘Heinekicks’. After Balenciaga’s fully destroyed sneakers and Lil Nas X ‘Satan Shoes’ filled with real human blood, a strange pair of shoes are making headlines for being filled with real beer.Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves to Priyanka Chopra's Say Na Say Na, Makes Netizens Nostalgic. Watch

The customised shoes are launched by the bear brand in collaboration with well-known designer Dominic Ciambrone aka shoe surgeon. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Cows Run After Man, He Slips And Falls In Water. Watch Hilarious Clip

Only 32 pairs of Heinekicks will be produced in total and 7 of them will be on display in Singapore later this year. The limited edition sneakers will also be made available in Vietnam, Korea, Taiwan, India, and China. Also Read - Viral Video: Bizarre Watermelon Pizza Leaves Foodies Baffled, People Say 'This Should Be Illegal' | Watch

Sharing the first look of the smart pair of shoes, the beer company tweeted, ”Beer for your sole Designed in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken®? Silver. Heinekicks aren’t your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer.”

Beer for your sole Designed in collaboration with noted shoe designer, Dominic Ciambrone, to celebrate the smoothness of Heineken®️ Silver. Heinekicks aren’t your everyday shoe, but it’s not every day you get to walk on beer. pic.twitter.com/LefwD5X7if — Heineken (@Heineken) August 2, 2022

The limited edition shoe comes in white colour with green and red lining and the soul of the shoes is filled with a beer, that is injected using a specialized surgical injection, as per agencies. The sneakers also have a removable metal bottle opener.

The weird pair of shoes as always has sparked a debate on various social media. Some netizens were an instant fan of the beer shoes, while others roasted them with hilarious memes.

“These are awesome,” a user tweeted. Another user commented, “How do I get them? I would like a pair.”

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Heineken’s beer shoes Heinekicks:

Do you like these beer shoes?