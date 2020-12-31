New Delhi: Every dog has its day. We can’t say about all dogs, but this one surely did. In a rather bizarre case of domestic feud between parents and kids, an anguished father in Madhya Pradesh decided to leave a portion of his ancestral land to his pet dog. Also Read - Will Salaries of Govt Employees Be Reduced From 2021? Know The Truth Behind The Viral News

According to a report by News18, Om Narayan Verma (50), a farmer, named his pet dog Jackie as the inheritor of two-acre land, according to his recently prepared will.

Verma, who hails from village Baribada in Chhindwara district of MP, was reportedly upset with his son's behaviour, hence named his dog as the heir of his property.

As per the will, the remaining portion of land registered on farmer’s name will go to his wife Champa, 47. Verma also made it a point to make the loyal dog his legal heir by recording his will on an affidavit.

“My wife Champa and pet dog Jackie serve me and I am healthy as of now and both of them are dear to me,” said the farmer in the will, adding that he was handing his pet a portion of land so that he doesn’t suffer as a stray after his death.

To ensure that his pet, an 11-month-old canine of desi breed, doesn’t suffer after his demise, Verma mentioned in the will that anyone who serves the dog after his death would inherit the portion of the land offered to it.

However, there was a twist in the tale as Verma had to later backtrack when the local sarpanch spoke to him and persuaded him to consider the will nullified. Verma later told the media that he had made the will out of anger and was thinking of nullifying it.

Sarpanch Jamuna Prasad Verma also affirmed that he has spoken to Verma who promised him to get the will cancelled, an online publication quoted the village head as saying.