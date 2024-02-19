‘Hellfire’ In Delhi: Watch Massive Fire Engulfs Slum Area; 130 Jhuggis Reduced To Ashes

Home

As many as 130 jhuggis were burned down in a slum area near Shahbad Dairy in Delhi after a massive fire broke out on Sunday night.

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in a slum area near the capital city’s Shahbad Dairy area, as many as 130 jhuggis were burned down in the fire. No casualties were reported in the incident that took place on Saturday night. A distressed call was received by the Delhi Fire Service at around 10.17 pm. 15 fire tenders were deployed immediately to the scene.

After hours of effort, fire fighters successfully doused the massive flames.

The Delhi Fire Officials confirmed that as many as 130 shanties were gutted in the massive fire.

Further details are awaited.

