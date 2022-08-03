Viral News: In a major blow to al-Qaeda, the militant group’s chief and dreaded global terrorist Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a ‘precision’ strike in Kabul on July 31. According to reports, Al-Zawahri was standing on the balcony of his home when two missiles were launched from an unmanned drone, killing him instantly. Meanwhile, pictures showed no sign of an explosion, and US officials say no one else was harmed. It is believed that the United States used the macabre Hellfire R9X, a warhead-less missile equipped with six razor-like blades, to avoid collateral damage.Also Read - Imran Khan Took Donations From Dawood Ibrahim; Nawaz Sharif Got Money From Osama bin Laden: Pakistani Media

As pictures and details of this secret weapon surface on social media, we can't help but notice its uncanny resemblance and similarities to Indian mythological weapons which killed many asuras and demons. Doesn't it remind you of Astra (missile) and Dhanush (launchers)? Well, in no way are we comparing US' Hellfire to these mythological weapons, but only drawing a fun parallel between the two. Growing up on a staple diet of epic TV shows like Mahabharata and Ramayana, the similarities between these desi and videshi hathiyar, are just hard to miss!

Hellfire R9X’s Resemblance to Indian Mythological Weapons

You must be wondering how could a missile cause no damage, except kill its target? Talking of Hellfire R9X, these missiles don't really detonate but instead unleash knife-like blades that slice and shred into their intended targets. It has no warhead, but deploys six blades which fly in at high speed, crush and slice the targeted person, without causing harm to others. Well, just like the potent Hellfire R9X, our vedas and puranas are filled with amazing stories of powerful missiles and weapons, wielded by Lords and warriors to annihilate their enemies. Many of these weapons probably have inspired scientists to create a modern day equivalent and it's intriguing, to say the least!

Sudarshan Chakra

God Vishnu’s Sudarshan chakra, like the R9X and other modern day missiles, was known for its precision and is one of the most potent weapons mentioned in the Hindu scriptures. Chakra — a spinning, disk-like weapon has 108 sharp edges and has the capability to travel several million miles at a blink of an eye. Once out of finger, it chases the enemy and never returns without achieving the desired results. The discus returns to Lord Vishnu after the enemy is destroyed, making the weapon accurate and easy to control.

Brahmastra

We aren’t talking about the movie Brahmastra here, but the most deadliest weapon mentioned in Hindu epics. Just like the Hellfire Ninja, it is the most dreadful weapon and if it is discharged once, no counterattack can stop it except another brahmastra. It is said that the Brahmastra never missed its mark and had to be used with very specific intent against an enemy.

Parshuram Astra

Lord Parashurama used this Vaishnava arrow, also known as Parshuram Astra, to completely annihilate the entire army of powerful asuras.

Anjalikastra

Anjalikastra is yet another celestial weapon, which was a personal astra of Lord Indra. According to Hindu puranas, using this weapon cuts the head of the opponent. This astra came into prominence when Mahabharat’s hero Arjuna used it to kill Karna.

Pashupatastra

According to Hindu theory, Pashupatastra is the most irresistible and destructive weapon that is discharged by the mind, the eyes, the words, or a bow. When released, the weapon could summon several monsters and a larger-than-life spirit that could destroy the target completely, just like the Ninja did! The weapon destroys its target completely from the face of the earth, irrespective of the target’s nature.