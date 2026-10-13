Hema Malini’s powerful Durga ballet performance on first day of Navratri in Telangana wins hearts – Watch

Hema Malini returned to the stage with her popular Durga ballet during Navratri celebrations in Telangana. The veteran actor shared a special note after the performance, describing it as a blessed moment.

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Hema Malini performs Durga ballet (PC: Instagram)

Navratri is a time when devotion, music and dance come together, and Hema Malini marked the festive occasion with a special performance of her own by return to stage. The veteran actor and trained Bharatanatyam dancer Hema Malini presented her popular ballet, Durga, bringing a devotional touch to the celebrations at Telangana’s Agra Dandiya Navratri Celebration. Known for balancing her acting career with her passion for classical dance, Hema has continued to perform on stage over the years. The video and photographs have offered fans a glimpse of Hema’s continued connection with dance and her devotion to the art form and fans are loving it.

Hema Malini performs Durga ballet in Telangana

Hema Malini performed her popular ballet Durga at the Classic Convention Centre in Shamshabad, Telangana, on October 11, 2026. The performance was part of the Agarwal Samaj Telangana’s Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations. The event also marked Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. After the event, Hema shared photographs on social media and expressed her happiness at performing the ballet on the first day of Navratri.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

“It was a joy and pleasure to perform my most popular ballet Durga at the first day of Navratri at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s “Agra Dandiya Navratri Celebration”, it also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. On this auspicious occasion wishing you all a very Happy Navratri and Durga Puja,” she wrote.

The performance brought together her love for classical dance and the festive spirit of Navratri, a festival dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga. Her ballet draws on mythological themes and celebrates the strength of the divine feminine.

Hema Malini shares heartfelt note after Navratri performance

For Hema Malini, the performance was more than a festive appearance. Dance has remained an important part of her life, alongside her long career in Hindi cinema and public service.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

By describing the evening as a special and blessed experience, she shared her personal connection with the performance and the occasion. Hema Malini wrote, “Performed last evening at the Classic Convention Centre for the Agarwal Samaj, Telangana’s “Agra Dandiya Navratri celebrations”. It also marked the Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti on 11.10.2026. It was a lovely, special feeling performing my most popular ballet Durga on the 1st day of Navratri and I felt truly blessed,”

Hema is known for presenting dance ballets based on Indian mythology, including Meera and Ramayana. These productions have allowed her to bring stories from Indian tradition to the stage through classical dance, music, and beautiful costumes.