New Delhi: A picture showing PM Narendra Modi walking in front of US President Joe Biden and Australian PM Anthony Albanese at the QUAD Summit is going viral on social media and has attracted reactions from many quarters.

Reacting to the image, Union Minister Smriti Irani said, "Pradhan Sevak- knows the way, goes the way, shows the way."

Pradhan Sevak — knows the way , goes the way , shows the way pic.twitter.com/QTpN8ODxhR — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 24, 2022

“Leading from the front…our PM,” said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.