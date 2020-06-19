Coming as a huge blow to the president’s administration, the judges of the highest court in the US blocked Donald Trump‘s bid to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme by ruling that it was “unlawful” to rescind the Obama-era policy. This was a huge relief for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who reportedly spent the last few weeks draining over the anxiety of deportation. Also Read - India-China Border Dispute: US Extends Deepest Condolences to People of India For Lives Lost During Ladakh Face-off

At the time of devising the programme and introducing DACA un 2012, former President Barak Obama had argued that irrespective of where they were born and knew very little about their countries of origin but the young immigrants had been raised and educated in the US and have grown up as Americans. Hence, the news came as nothing short of a celebration for him.

As for Trump, who had aimed to end the programme in 2017 and whose central part of 2020 re-election campaign was the construction of a wall along the US-Mexico border, the ruling came as a major blow. Taking to his Twitter handle, Trump cracked down on the immigrants and tweeted, "These horrible & politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts into the face of people that are proud to call themselves Republicans or Conservatives. We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else. Vote Trump 2020! (sic)"

Obama too took to his Twitter handle to express his feelings and wrote, “Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I’m happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals… (sic).”

As of now around 6,50,000 young immigrants not only retain their protection from deportation but also their authorisation to work in the US. Celebrating outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, while one young man chanted, “Say it loud, say it clear, immigrants are welcome here”, over a loudspeaker, several others waved a large banner reading “here to stay”.

Born in El Salvador, Sasia, who reportedly arrived in the US when she was six and is currently studying psychology at university, told Al Jazeera “These last few weeks have been draining, I considered moving to Canada,” she said. “But now I don’t have to consider that any more. I can plan my future here.”

Gathered outside the Supreme Court, 22-year-old Luz, who was born in Bolivia and arrived in the US when she was four years old, told the news agency, “I feel elated because our community has scored a victory, the Trump administration has lost trying to end our protection. But this fight doesn’t stop at DACA, we’re gonna push for permanent protection for all undocumented immigrants in the US.”