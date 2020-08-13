In a piece of news that has raised concern, China has reportedly found the existence of the deadly novel coronavirus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood shipped from Ecuador to China. The shipment arrived from the city of Dalian, which recently fought a surge of Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Indian-Americans Protest in Washington DC Against China's Encroachment, Human Rights Violation

According to a Reuters report, the virus was found on the outer packaging of frozen seafood bought by three companies in Yantai, a port city in eastern Shandong province. In a statement, the Yantai city government said that the seafood was from an imported shipment that landed at Dalian; however, it did not mention where it originated from.

In July too, customs officers in Dalian found coronavirus in the packaging of frozen shrimps imported from Ecuador, after which China suspended imports from three Ecuadorian shrimp producers.

Meanwhile, a surface sample of chicken wings from Brazil also tested positive for coronavirus and consumers have been urged to exercise caution when buying imported food.

The novel coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a wet market that sold seafood and wildlife in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.