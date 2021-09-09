New Delhi: Amid COVID-19 times, a Hyderabad-based entrepreneur has come up with a brilliant idea to feed people craving street food without them risking being infected as he has developed a fully automated pani puri machine that serves customers without any physical contact.Also Read - Security Guards in Noida’s Housing Society Mercilessly Thrash Resident With Lathis | Video Goes Viral

This is a compact and fully automated pani puri serving machine. It is the first-ever compact pani puri serving machine and has a loading capacity of 300 puris. It comes with a semi-automated cleaning system for easy cleaning. It has an RFID secure payment system. Also Read - Viral Video of Boy Sitting in Boiling Water Shocks The Internet, Many Call It Fake | Watch

Speaking about his inspiration for the innovative project, the entrepreneur Nagireddy Mano Sai said, “During my college life, I started developing a prosthetic hand to solve the current issues in prosthetics, it was also approved by the Indian institute of sciences.” Also Read - Viral Video: IndiGo Air Hostess Dances to Manike Mage Hithe on Empty Flight, People Love It | Watch

“Out of passion for innovation, I came into the startup, my parents were supportive. As COVID-19 was increasing rapidly, we learned to stay hygiene, that’s when I decided to start something innovative for eating pani puri with hygiene,” he said.

“When researched about the pani puri serving machines, I got to know there is a semi-inducer in the market but not fully automated. That is where the idea of building this machine came to me,” Sai added.

“Swayam machine aims to serve tasty food without compromising hygiene. We have sent the design for patent, which is under process,” he further said.

(With inputs from ANI)