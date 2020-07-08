Sonipat: Even as death surrounded him, a brave Haryana cop performed his duty and helped police solve the crime of his murder- he scribbled the vehicle number of the accused! According to The Times of India, on June 30, two cops including Special police officer (SPO) Kaptan Singh and constable Ravinder Kumar were found murdered in Sonepat by unidentified assailants while they were on night duty. Also Read - #JusticeForJyoti Trends on Twitter As Ex-Army Man Allegedly Rapes-Murders Minor Dalit Girl in Bihar

As per the police, the two cops were attacked when they questioned a group of men drinking alcohol in a car at night in Sonipat’s Butana area despite curfew due to coronavirus.

Even while the constable Ravinder Kumar was in excruciating pain, he managed to scribble the registration number of their vehicle on his palm just before he died, reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, as efforts were on to nab the accused, the number on Ravinder’s palm was noticed during post-mortem which gave his colleagues a vital clue in solving the case. On Monday, Haryana Police confirmed that five of the six accused in the murder were arrested while the sixth was killed by police in Jind district.

”It was a basic policing skill that our brave Constable Ravinder Singh displayed before losing his life. He had scribbled the vehicle number on his hand which was noticed during the post-mortem,” Haryana police chief Manoj Yadava was quoted by NDTV as saying.

Yadav also said the deceased cop would be recommended for a posthumous police medal.