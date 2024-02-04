Home

Viral

Heroic Rescue: Watch Indian Army Jawans Safely Evacuate Pregnant Woman In Kupwara Amid Heavy Snowfall

Heroic Rescue: Watch Indian Army Jawans Safely Evacuate Pregnant Woman In Kupwara Amid Heavy Snowfall

Jawans of Vilgam Army Camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara successfully saved the life of a pregnant woman amidst heavy snowfall.

Heroic Rescue: Watch Indian Army Jawans Safely Evacuate Pregnant Woman In Kupwara Amid Heavy Snowfall

Kupwara: A line from a famous quote, ‘Real heroes don’t wear capes,’ aptly describes our Indian Army soldiers, who successfully saved the life of a pregnant woman amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Saturday. Jawans of Vilgam Army Camp received a distress call at 10:40 PM, requesting urgent rescue and medical evacuation for a pregnant woman in critical condition.

Trending Now

Watch Here

The road from Khanbal to PHC Vilgam was covered with snow due to severe snowfall over the past two days. The rescue team from Army Camp Kakrosa promptly responded to the distress call and successfully rescued the woman. This heroic effort by the Indian Army jawans showcases their commitment and bravery, as they risked their lives to help those in need.”

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.