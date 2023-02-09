Hey Humans, Learn From This Dog How To Cross The Road | Watch Viral Video
There are some who don’t care about the rules.
Viral Video: We use the road every day and go by the rules so that the traffic is in a good flow and the chances of any mishap are minimal. Still, there are some who don’t care about the rules. This causes trouble to road users and also leads to accidents.
Also Read:
But where humans fail there is a ray of hope. The viral video shows how. A dog not only waits at the zebra crossing but makes its move only when the light turns red.
You may like to read
WATCH THE VIDEO HERE
They know 💙🐶 pic.twitter.com/p8QfXvyafw
— CCTV_IDIOTS (@cctv_idiots) February 8, 2023
Wishful thinking! Maybe?
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.