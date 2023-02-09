Home

Hey Humans, Learn From This Dog How To Cross The Road | Watch Viral Video

There are some who don’t care about the rules.

Viral Video: We use the road every day and go by the rules so that the traffic is in a good flow and the chances of any mishap are minimal. Still, there are some who don’t care about the rules. This causes trouble to road users and also leads to accidents.

But where humans fail there is a ray of hope. The viral video shows how. A dog not only waits at the zebra crossing but makes its move only when the light turns red.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Wishful thinking! Maybe?

