Pune: When it comes to cheating during examinations, Indian students have all kinds of tips and tricks up their sleeves. More so, technology has now only made it easier. In one such recent hi-tech case of cheating which will definitely remind you of the movie Munnabhai MBBS, a student was caught wearing face mask fitted with an electronic device. Notably, the candidate had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment exam on Friday. The incident happened at Blue Ridge Public School in Hinjewardi area of Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad.Also Read - Viral Video: Boy Wears 10 Masks in 7.35 Seconds, Sets Guinness World Record | Watch

During checking, Police Naik Shashikant Devkant intercepted the accused and found an electronic device connected to his face mask. Not only that, the face mask was also fitted with JBS battery, charging point, Airtel SIM card, a switch and a mic, all connected with wires.

Here are the pictures:

Maharashtra | Pimpri Chinchwad police seized a face mask fitted with an electronic device from a candidate who had arrived to appear for the police constable recruitment exam in Hinjewadi yesterday pic.twitter.com/sSFUy3NNM6 — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

However, before the accused could be caught, he fled from the spot. A case was registered against the candidate at Hinjewadi police station under sections of the Maharashtra Prevention of Malpractices at University, Board and Other Specified Examinations Act, 1982. Search is underway to nab the accused.

In a similar incident 2 months back, 5 people were arrested in Bikaner for wearing special slippers attached with Bluetooth devices meant to aid in cheating. Two of those arrested were gang members who gave the candidates slippers each costing Rs 6 lakh.