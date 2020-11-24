The pandemic has been hard on everybody but thanks to some hidden heroes of our society who have come forward to help people in need, proving that Humanity is above all. In one such instance, Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar is being hailed as a hero after the story of her devotion towards work went viral. Also Read - Explained | Can India Afford Another Lockdown?
In an attempt to help people amid the pandemic, Relu rows 18 kilometers to interior villages every day to attend to tribal children below six years and expecting mothers. Notably, Relu belongs to Nashik and has grown up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. Since April, she started visiting newborn tribal babies and expecting mothers from the hamlets of Aligat and Dadar so that they do not miss out on their proper medical care and nutrition. Also Read - COVID-19 Impacts Male Fertility Negatively, All You Need to Know About it
As an Anganwadi member, she is supposed to keep checking the weight, health, and proper growth of newborns and their mothers. Also Read - BCCI Earned Rs 4,000 Crore From IPL 2020, Viewership Increased by 25 Per Cent
“It is not easy to row every day. My hands pain by the time I am back home in the evening. But that doesn’t worry me. It’s important that babies and expecting mothers eat nutritious food and remain healthy. I will keep visiting these hamlets till things improve on the COVID-19 front,” Relu told ANI.
Tribal people have greatly appreciated her for the effort during this pandemic and now her work has also reached the Chief Minister’s office and Chief executive of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad where she was personally praised for her great work on the CM’s behalf.
IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra also tweeted praising Relu’s effort and wrote, “Meet Raila Vasave of Maharashtra who takes care of the health of mothers and children in remote villages by rowing 18 km by boat. She works as an Anganwadi worker and decides this journey everyday without stopping. Thank you for their devotion, dedication and service”. Kabra also posted the hashtag #IndiaSalutesYou.
Here is how people reacted:
.