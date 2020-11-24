The pandemic has been hard on everybody but thanks to some hidden heroes of our society who have come forward to help people in need, proving that Humanity is above all. In one such instance, Relu Vasave, an Anganwadi worker from Maharashtra’s Nandurbar is being hailed as a hero after the story of her devotion towards work went viral. Also Read - Explained | Can India Afford Another Lockdown?

In an attempt to help people amid the pandemic, Relu rows 18 kilometers to interior villages every day to attend to tribal children below six years and expecting mothers. Notably, Relu belongs to Nashik and has grown up near Narmada, where she learned swimming. Since April, she started visiting newborn tribal babies and expecting mothers from the hamlets of Aligat and Dadar so that they do not miss out on their proper medical care and nutrition.