Scary! Hijab-Clad Woman Kisses Angry King Cobra On Head, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Hijab-Clad Woman Kisses Angry King Cobra On Head. | Photo: instagram @Bellashariman

Snakes, a name that sends shivers down many people’s spines, are among the most mysterious creatures on this blue planet. These creatures, known for their amazing hunting skills and lightning-fast reflexes, stand as some of the most brutal and venomous beings. Despite their venom’s lethality to humans with just one drop, they still garner popularity among animal lovers, with many wanting to keep them as pets. The internet is brimming with snake videos, showcasing people performing daring stunts with various venomous serpents, leaving spectators speechless. In a similar vein, a video has garnered the internet’s attention, featuring a hijab-clad woman kissing and interacting with a massive king cobra. Yes, you read that correctly – she kissed a furiously hissing giant cobra.

Fearlessly, the woman executed her stunt on a stage, surrounded by hundreds of spectators who watched her intently.

The video starts by showing a woman confronting a giant king cobra. Subsequently, the woman employed a black cloth to divert the reptile’s attention. While keeping the cobra engaged with the cloth, she gradually advanced toward it and proceeded to kiss the ferocious serpent’s head. The video ends with her making a second attempt to kiss the reptile.

Watch Hoe The Woman Kissed The King Cobra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bellashariman (@bellashariman)

The video was shared on Instagram by a page named @Bellashariman, with the caption, “Not how long, but how will you have lived is the main thing.”

The clip has gone viral on the internet like wildfire, frightening netizens. Since being shared the clip has raked up over 14.3K views and the numbers are only increasing. It also prompted Instagram users to shared their views in the comments section. Most of them admired the woman’s stunt and courage, while others expressed their concern for her safety.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“Why put on a show with those animals ffs. It’s just cruel to those animals,” an Instagram user said.

“Awesome,” a second person said.

“Every time I see people kiss king cobra or other cobra if you say true ,kiss so deadly vipers,” the third user commented.

“Brave girl,” joined a fourth.

“Not sure how I feel about this,” commented a fifth.

“Oh my god honey , you are so brave!!!!” complimented a sixth user.

“Super amazing my dear friend!” said a seventh. “Too much risk for me to try,” said another.

“Not worth it, to show their fearlessness they are harming animals,” a user expressed his disapproval.

Amazing creatures, said another user.

