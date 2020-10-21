New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming festive season, the Indian Railways started operating 392 festival special trains from Monday till 30 November, in addition to the special trains that are currently plying.

However, some reports surfaced on various media websites which claimed that there will be a hike in rail passenger fare during the festival season.

Amid confusion and doubts prevailing over hike in rail passenger fare during the festival season, the Ministry of Railways on Wednesday rubbished fake news reports calling them 'erroneous and misleading'.

The Railways has said that as per rules, the fare for special trains running during peak demand seasons like festival season and summer holiday seasons is different in comparison to those which run during off-seasons.

”News regarding hike in rail passenger fare during festival season is misleading & erroneous. As per rules, the fare for special trains run during peak demand seasons like the festival season, the summer holiday season is different & higher than regular mail/express time-tabled trains,” a statement from the Railways said.

The special trains will run for destinations such as Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi and Lucknow to cater to the growing demand in the holiday period of Durga Puja, Dussehra, Diwali and Chhath Puja