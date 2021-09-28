Chandigarh: Upset over the first expansion of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s cabinet, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday resigned from his post. However, Sidhu said that he will continue to serve the Congress. Soon after his sudden resignation, memes and jokes started flying on Twitter, with many speculating on what will he do next.Also Read - I Have No Information, Says Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi On Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Resignation

Notably, Sidhu announced his resignation on his Twitter handle just an hour after Channi announced allocation of portfolios to his Cabinet colleagues. He had taken over as the state party chief in July this year. In a letter to party President Sonia Gandhi, he wrote, “The collapse of a man’s character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab’s future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Will continue to serve the Congress,” he added.

Meanwhile, netizens had a field day following Sidhu’s resignation tweet, and many internet users predicted that Sidhu will head back to the TV reality show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Others joked that Archana Puran Singh’s job is in danger as Navjot Singh Sidhu is all set for his next seat heist. Notably, Sidhu appeared as a judge of several comedy shows including The Kapil Sharma Show which now features Archana Puran Singh as his replacement.

When you find out Navjot Sidhu has resigned from Congress pic.twitter.com/bqLLfzDWjt — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 28, 2021

“The only seat that’s under threat now is Archana Puran Singh’s, on Kapil’s show,” commented a user.

Amarinder Singh, who was replaced as Chief Minister at Navjot Sidhu’s instance, took a jibe at him and tweeted,

“I told you so…he is not a stable man and not fit for the border state of Punjab.”