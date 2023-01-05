Hilarious Memes Set Internet On Fire As Delhi Freezes At 3 Degrees Celsius. Check Best Ones Here

Hilarious memes flooded social media as Delhi recorded 3 degree Celsius - the lowest in January in two years.

Delhi Weather Updates, December 27

New Delhi: A freezing fog settled over Delhi as the temperature dropped more on Thursday. The minimum temperature in Delhi touched 3 degree Celsius – — the lowest in January in two years – today as as the national capital experienced a harsh bout of winter cold.

Most people kept indoors and turned to space heaters and cups of hot tea to keep themselves warm as frosty winds from the snow-clad Himalayas barrelled through the capital city. Meanwhile, many flooded social media with hilarious memes on Delhi winters.

Take a look at the best memes here:

Govt. : Severe #ColdWave is there, don’t go out. Delhi public in Rajai RN : pic.twitter.com/3WLTBGVnO4 — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) January 5, 2023

Delhi with 2.8 degree where in mumbai 28 degree still we are feeling cold and wearing sweaters and jackets #ColdWave pic.twitter.com/Q4a7XkhbGN — SavageNewsFurkan (@furkanaibani) January 5, 2023

