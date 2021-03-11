A hysterical video is doing the rounds on the Internet where a few fun-loving monkeys are zip lining on electrical wires in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. The video showed a gang of monkeys gliding across electrical wires to travel from one building to another. The video was originally posted on Twitter by Parveen Kaswan of Indian Forest Services but is now going viral on all major social media platforms and has received lakhs of views and likes. Also Read - Buffalo Video: Elephant And His 'Bhens Friend' Are The New Jai-Veeru | Watch Viral Video

In the viral video, a monkey can be seen going down from the terrace of one high-rise building to another building through the electrical wires. The rest of the gang then followed suit and could be seen sliding down the wires in style.

The monkeys seemed not just fearless but also as if they were enjoying themselves when they were zip lining with such ease.

Netizens were extremely amused with the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis. People also left hilarious comments on the video uploaded on India.com Facebook page.

One Facebook user commented: “Bola tha bandaro ko Man vs Wild mat dikhao”.

Another user said, “Pavan Putra hanuman”.

While one user commented that even he wants to zip line likes the monkeys. “I want to do this very badly,” he said.

One user also said that the stunt by monkeys was “denger (danger)” and that they should have been rescued by fire brigade.

See the comments here: