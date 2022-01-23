A hilarious video of a bride teasing the groom during the varmala ceremony is going on social media. The video was posted on Instagram by popular Delhi makeup artist Parul Garg on her profile ‘parulgargmakeup’. The couple looked lovely as the bride was dressed in a beautiful red lehenga and the groom wore beige sherwani.Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Tries to Pick Up Bride While Dancing, Falls Miserably. Watch

In the video, while the groom and guests think the varmala ceremony is commencing normally, the bride surprises everyone by showing off her flexibility. The groom tries to put the varmala around her neck, but instead of the usual teasing of avoiding the mala or jumping up, the bride bent down. This makes the groom laugh as the bride bends back halfway like Keanu Reeves dodges bullets in The Matrix.

The post has received over 4.3 million views and nearly 6 lakh likes. Netizens found the bride's prank really funny and commented calling her "yoga teacher" and "Matrix Dulhan".

Watch the viral video below: