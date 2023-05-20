Home

Viral

Hilarious: Watch Wife’s Creative Method to Identify Her Husband Blindfolded Goes Viral

Hilarious: Watch Wife’s Creative Method to Identify Her Husband Blindfolded Goes Viral

The video captures a unique competition where wives were blindfolded and had to identify their husbands among a group of men solely based on their intuition.

Wife's Creative Method to Identify Her Husband Blindfolded Goes Viral

A relationship between husbands and wives is a blend of sweet and sour memories. They stand by each other in every joy and sorrow. However, some couples add humor to their relationship to make it more sustainable.

A heartwarming video circulating on the internet is proof of this. The video captures a unique competition where wives were blindfolded and had to identify their husbands among a group of men solely based on their intuition.

You may like to read

The competition was simple, but one woman decided to play it differently, resulting in laughter from everyone present in the hall, including her husband.

In the clip, the blindfolded woman approaches a group of men to identify her better half. Instead of relying on her intuition, she takes a different approach and accurately identifies her husband by evaluating everyone’s heights.

Watch the hilarious video here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Funny • Relevant • Inspiring (@until_the_next_meme)

The hilarious video was shared on Instagram by @until_the_next_meme with the caption, “Aunty giving tough competition to all the wives out there.”

Since its sharing, the clip has garnered millions of views and received over 30 lakh likes. Instagram users couldn’t help but burst into laughter at the wife’s clever move.

The video also sparked a flood of humorous comments.

“Emotional damage,” an Instagram users said.

Another users sarcastically wrote, “That’s actual love”.

“Thats a happily married couple if i’ve ever seen one,” The third user commented.

“She wins everywhere. in the house, out of the house. There is no other option,” wrote another.

“My man won, but at what cost,” a user wrote.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.