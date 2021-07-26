Shimla: On Sunday, at around 1.25 pm, nine tourists were killed after heavy boulders fell on their tempo traveller in a landslide near Bastderi on the Sangla-Chitkul road in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district. Among them was 34-year-old Deepa Sharma from Jaipur who posted a photograph of herself at the Nagasti post on her Twitter handle just 25 minutes before the incident. She wrote, “Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point, around 80 km ahead, we have border with Tibet whom China has occupied illegally (sic).”Also Read - Video of Bride Struggling to Have a Paani Puri Wearing a Nose Ring is Going Viral, Netizens Say 'Never Say No to Pani Puri' | WATCH

Standing at the last point of India where civilians are allowed. Beyond this point around 80 kms ahead we have border with Tibet whom china has occupied illegally. pic.twitter.com/lQX6Ma41mG — Dr.Deepa Sharma (@deepadoc) July 25, 2021

Multiple landslides triggered by recent rains occurred near Basteri on Sangla-Chitkul road at 1.25 pm, resulting in a bridge collapse and damage to some vehicles, they said. A video of a bridge collapse in Basteri has gone viral on social media. In the video, boulders could be seen rolling downhill, causing the bridge to collapse.

According to the police, nine people died and two others were injured after heavy boulders fell on a tempo traveller. The passengers were going to Sangla from Chitkul. In a similar incident, a pedestrian was injured in another landslide in Kinnaur district, they added.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the death of people due to the landslides in Kinnaur. “Deeply saddened by the news of the death of many people in a landslide in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh. Express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured people a speedy recovery, Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Modi said all arrangements are being made for the treatment of those injured and announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also expressed grief over the deaths and asked the district administration to ensure immediate relief and rescue operations. He said the prime minister telephoned him and inquired about the incident.

The PM also prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery of the injured, the CM added. The police said all the deceased were tourists from different parts of the country.

The deceased have been identified as Maya Devi Biyani (55), her son Anurag Biyani (31) and daughter Richa Biyani (25) of Rajasthan, Pratiksha Sunil Patil (27) of Maharashtra, Deepa Sharma (34) of Jaipur, Amogh Bapat (27), Satish Katakbar (34) of Chhattisgarh, driver Umrab Singh (42) of West Bengal and Kumar Ulhas Vedpathak (37).