Himachal State Bus Caught On Camera Driving Dangerously To Overtake Another Bus. Watch

The government bus makes some rather dangerous attempts to overtake the other bus.

Viral Video Today: State road transport buses making dangerous overtaking attempts and racing with each other, putting passengers’ lives at stake is becoming a common sight on the internet. Recently, an Instagram user uploaded a clip showing a Himachal Road Transport Corporation bus attempting to overtake another bus on a hilly section of road. The government bus makes some rather dangerous attempts to overtake the other bus.

While a few commented on the Instagram post that HRTC buses are the superfast mode of transportation in hills, a few had a sensible take on the incident and criticised the act. Earlier, similar incidents of bus accidents have been reported, where the driver was overspeeding.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF HRTC BUS MAKING DANGEROUS OVERTAKING ATTEMPT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himachal Parivahan – HRTC (@himbus.hp)

Across the nation, it is quite a common sight that bus drivers are seen racing, and driving like lunatics. Scrolling through the comment section, we could come across some sensible comments. A user wrote, “Those handling HRTC’s social media do some great work, especially with their YT videos but they have certainly scored a self-goal with this one. This is bad driving by both the drivers but we trust HRTC more than private drivers and nothing can justify putting lives in danger.” However, another said, “Well .. at first it seems rash driving but it’s 4 lanes and the driver is bound by time.. what else can he do?”