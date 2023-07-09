Home

Himachal Rain Fury: Watch Bridge, Cars Washed Away in Massive Floods

The heavy rainfall damaged houses and resulted in at least five casualties.

Watch Bridge, Cars Washed Away in Massive Floods | Photo; Twitter @ANI

Himachal Pradesh: Incessant downpours continued to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, triggering landslides and massive floods due to a spate in all major rivers. The heavy rainfall damaged houses and resulted in at least five casualties. Horrific visuals have surfaced on the internet, showcasing the havoc caused by floods and landslides in several parts of the hilly state.

A video showed several cars being washed away in the floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu district.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Several cars washed away in floods caused by heavy rainfall in the Kasol area of Kullu (Source: Video shot by locals, confirmed by Police) pic.twitter.com/61WsXg08QN — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023



Another video showed a bridge connecting Aut-Banjar being washed away as the Beas River flowed ferociously in Mandi district.

#WATCH | A bridge connecting Aut-Banjar washed away as Beas river flows ferociously in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh (Video confirmed by police) pic.twitter.com/q9S8WSu96Z — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

Shimla’s Chaba Power House flooded after heavy downpours.

#WATCH | Chaba Power House in Shimla flooded after heavy rainfall pic.twitter.com/cIp46vJXPf — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023



Water from overflowing Beas River entered Pandoh village in Mandi district.

#WATCH | Water from overflowing Beas river enters Pandoh village in Mandi district IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. (Video source: Himachal Pradesh police) pic.twitter.com/VJr5Izprvr — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2023

The prominent Panchvaktra Temple Mandi district was also submerged in water due to a spate in the Beas River as the Himalayan state witnessed heavy rainfall today.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescued five people from an inundated house in Kullu district’s Charudu village after the Beas River’s spate. The teams safely rescued the people with the help of anchored ropes and harnesses.

“Operations are still ongoing to rescue three to four other trapped victims from an adjoining piece of land in the Beas River,” ANI quoted NDRF officials.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appealed to citizens to restrict themselves from going near any rivers or water bodies in view of heavy downpours expected in the next 24 hours.

“I appeal to everyone not to approach any rivers or water bodies because there is a chance of further heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours… everyone must exercise caution, and we have instructed the administration to take all necessary precautions and alert the people,” ANI quoted CM Sukhu as saying.

The water level in the Beas River has significantly increased due to continuous rainfall in Mandi and Kullu districts, leading to landslides and flash floods in various regions.

Traffic movement from Kullu and Manali has also been restricted due to falling stones at many places on the Kullu-Manali road and the significant increase in water level in the Beas River.

Earlier today, the HP Traffic, Tourist, and Railways Police informed that train services on the Shimla-Kalka heritage rail track were cancelled due to heavy downpours and severe waterlogging. Additionally, the railway track between Koti and Sanwara railway stations has been closed due to incessant heavy showers on the Kalka-Shimla railway route.

